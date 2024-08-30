Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Huawei GT4

Huawei’s GT4 is a flagship smartwatch that blends functionality and luxury with up to two weeks of battery life. Other features include advanced health tracking, BT calls, a 1.43” AMOLED screen, GPS, 5 ATM water resistance and compatibility with both iOS and Android systems. flipkart.com

Infinix Note 40X 5G

Infinix has a new premium yet affordable phone in the market. The Infinix Note 40X 5G seamlessly blends performance, good cameras, and entertainment features in a pocket-friendly package. Features include a MT Dimensity 6300 processor, 12GB+256GB memory configuration, 108MP Triple AI camera, a 6.78” FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5000mAh battery. infinixmobiles.in

Oakley Injected MAN sunglasses

These sporty sunglasses from Oakley come with Injected material as well as Prizm 24K polarised polycarbonate lenses. They are ideal for outdoors, providing complete UV and glare protection, plus they make you look like a million bucks!! Oakley.com