AAP councillors withdraw pleas as HC declines rescheduling MCD polls

NEW DELHI: Two AAP councillors on Thursday withdrew their petitions, which sought rescheduling of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) ward committee polls, from the Delhi High Court. The decision to withdraw came after the court made it clear that it was not inclined to grant any relief.

The councillors, Prem Chauhan of Dakshin Puri ward and Tilotma Choudhary of Dabri ward, had approached the court, arguing that insufficient time had been provided to file nominations for the elections. These polls are crucial as they will elect the chairman, deputy chairman, and a representative for the MCD Standing Committee from each of the 12 zonal ward committees.

The MCD had set September 4 as the date for the zonal-level elections, with the last date to file nominations being August 30. Chauhan and Choudhary contended that they were not given adequate time to complete the nomination process, with Chauhan citing health issues and Choudhary stating that she was out of town.

During the nearly 45-minute hearing, Justice Purushaindra Kaurav observed, “The election schedule is determined by the MCD commissioner, and the court cannot intervene to alter it. If you were earnest about participating, you should have approached the corporation directly instead of the court. Your request is quite unusual, and I am not inclined to grant any relief.”

Following this, the councillors’ legal representatives requested permission to withdraw their petitions, which the court promptly granted. Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing Chauhan, emphasized that they were only seeking a short extension of two to three days to ensure fair participation in the elections. However, the court reiterated that it was up to the MCD chief to set the election timeline, and the judiciary could not interfere.

This legal battle comes after AAP councillors wrote to MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar and Mayor Shelly Oberoi, urging rescheduling of the polls, which are pivotal for forming the MCD’s standing committee – a body that plays a crucial role in approving significant financial proposals. Despite such requests, the MCD announced the election schedule on August 28.