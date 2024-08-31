Alert: Cyber fraud capital has moved from Jamtara to Tarapith

NEW DELHI: In a multi-state operation running nearly a month, Delhi Police arrested 19 fraudsters allegedly involved in separate cases of cybercrimes, a senior officer said on Friday.

It appeared that the racket spanned from Jamtara and Giridih in Jharkhand to Paratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh and Tarapith in West Bengal. The investigation indicated that the cyber fraudsters shifted from Jamtara to Tarapith.

The cops were able to unearth Rs 6.93 crore in multiple bank accounts. In the multi-state operation, the cops found six types of modus operandi—online stock market investment, online work from home through telegram, fraud through customer care numbers, among several others.

The cyber cons also found new ways of cheating by using 99 Acre App, Quicker App and driver track plus cards.

DCP (South-West) Rohit Menna said multiple teams were formed in early August that began probing the cyber scams to target main fraudsters.

During the week-long search operation, the police teams conducted raids at Jamtara and Giridih, Samastipur in Bihar, Rajgarh, Sephora and Biaora in Madhya Pradesh, Paratapgarh, Mumbai, Ajmer and Tarapith.

Jamtara is known as the phishing capital of India after umpteen incidents of cyber fraud across the country were reported from this small town.

A senior police officer said with back-to-back cases of cyber frauds being registered from Jamtara, the focus of law enforcement agencies remained on the region which alerted the scamsters. So, they headed further east at Tarapith village in West Bengal.

“We have arrested 4-5 people from Tarapith who were involved in cyber crimes,” the DCP told this newspaper.