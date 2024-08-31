BJP asks President to dismiss Delhi government; AAP calls it a defeat before elections

NEW DELHI: A delegation of BJP MLAs met President Droupadi Murmu on Friday and demanded dismissal of the AAP government in Delhi, alleging a situation of “constitutional crisis” in the wake of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s imprisonment.

The AAP too reacted sharply saying the BJP approaching the President seeking dissolution of the Kejriwal-led government shows that the party has already accepted defeat in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

The BJP delegation, led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta, submitted a memorandum to the President and formally appealed to her for urgent intervention in the ongoing “constitutional crisis plaguing Delhi” and raised concern over the functioning of the AAP dispensation.

Gupta said the main cause of the “paralysis of governance” is Chief Minister Kejriwal’s incarceration for more than four months on serious charges of corruption.

“Kejriwal has refused to resign, creating an unprecedented situation that has led to a complete breakdown of governance. Critical administrative decisions are being delayed, and essential services are severely affected, directly impacting lives of citizens,” Gupta claimed.

The memorandum to the President alleged “significant constitutional violations” by the city government.

“Failure to constitute the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission, due since April 2021, represents a grave violation of Articles 243-I and 243-Y of the Constitution and has severely impeded financial planning and resource allocation for the city, particularly affecting the municipal body,” it said.

The crisis also involved the government’s “repeated failure” to table CAG reports in the Assembly. “Suppression” of vital information “obstructs” transparency, raising serious questions about financial propriety, the BJP alleged.

Reacting to these allegations, the AAP said the BJP has no regard for the Constitution and has repeatedly attacked it.

“Wherever the BJP can’t win elections, it attempts to run a parallel government with the sole objective to disrupt the work of the elected government of the state. The BJP has zero regard for the constitution & democracy,” the AAP said.