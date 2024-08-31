Chandrasekhar granted bail in bribery case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in connection with the bribery case related to the AIADMK’s “two-leaves” election symbol. However, Chandrasekhar will continue to remain behind bars due to other cases pending against him.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne emphasised the importance of safeguarding an individual’s liberty under Section 479 of the BNSS. “Any interpretation that undermines the pre-eminence of bail over jail should be avoided,” the judge stated.

Arrested in 2017, Chandrasekhar’s counsel contended that the offences listed against his client under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC carry a maximum sentence of seven years, making his continued detention unjust. Countering the bail appeal, Delhi Police cited the gravity of the allegations against him.

Chandrasekhar was arrested in 2017 for allegedly taking a bribe of `1.3 crores from AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran. The cash was allegedly meant to influence the Election Commission (EC) officials to secure the “two-leaves” symbol for the VK Sasikala-led faction.