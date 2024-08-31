Deconstructing the Angry Young Man

The documentary features an impressive list of talking heads from Hrithik Roshan, Yash, Rajkumar Hirani, and Aamir Khan. Backed by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Salman Khan, access was never the issue. “But they are still celebrities,” says Rao. “It is tough to get their time.” The shooting began in June 2021 and ended in May 2024. A footage of 700 plus hours was ultimately compiled into just three episodes. “I wanted it like that, each episode like one part of a three-act screenplay structure,” she says.

Two rebellious young writers in 1970s Bollywood, breaking age-old norms and practices of both the Hindi film screenplay and the industry, the story of Khan and Akhtar bubbles with the possibilities of a feature film. “Many have pitched the idea to them,” shares Rao. “But it all ends when they say ‘pehle screenplay padhwao’ (firstly, give us the screenplay).” When asked if she or Akhtar ever discussed making it into a feature film, she says, “No. Actually, the whole idea was to humanise them and also exhibit their personality and swag. To show how they are now. A documentary approach felt better.”

At one point in the series, Akhtar philosophises about the two kinds of people who should never work together: those who agree on everything and those who agree on nothing. He says that he and Khan had both similarities and differences which made them a formidable team. “They have had similar experiences,” says Rao. “They both grew up in Madhya Pradesh, they both lost their mothers at a young age, they both had absent fathers.” But, as writers, Khan and Akhtar had different strong suits. “Salim sir was the man with the ideas, the plotting, the narrative. It was his decision to cut off Thakur’s arms in Sholay. Javed saab, on the other hand, had the gift of the gab. It was his purview as to how a character will speak. Together, they were a great mixture of structure and texture,” she says.