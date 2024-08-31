Delhi: ‘Jealous’ teenager creates influencer’s fake profile with morphed pics

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 19-year-old girl who allegedly created a fake Instagram account of a social media influencer woman and posted her morphed pictures as she envied her, an official said on Friday.

The accused told the cops that she wanted to defame her target. Sharing details, DCP (SouthWest) Rohit Meena said an online complaint of a social media influencer was received at the Cyber police station through the NCRP portal in which she reported that someone created her fake IDs over Instagram and posted morphed pictures and objectionable content.

The accused had also commented vulgar and abusive messages to the victim’s followers on Instagram and posted her morphed photos with abusive content over these IDs.

After a preliminary enquiry, a case under relevant sections was lodged, and an investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, the cops obtained details of alleged Instagram accounts and the number used to create them.

“On further probe, IP logs of alleged Instagram IDs were obtained and analysed. It came to light that alleged Instagram IPs were running over a network. The call detail record details of these mobile numbers were analysed,” the DCP said, adding a raid was conducted and the accused woman was nabbed from her residence.

During sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that she had used the said accounts to defame the victim. She further disclosed that she was jealous and envious of her, so she created these fake accounts and posted hateful messages with abusive and vulgar comments.