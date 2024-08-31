Elderly man dies by suicide in Delhi after wife leaves house following minor quarrel

NEW DELHI: A 68-year-old man was found dead at his residence in south Delhi with his wrist slit.

The incident happened days after his wife left the house following a minor quarrel between the couple, an official said on Saturday.

DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said a PCR call was received at Malviya Nagar police station regarding a suicide at a house in the area's B Block following which a police team reached the spot.

It was the neighbours who informed the cops as some foul smell had started emanating from a flat on the first floor of their residential building.

"When the police reached the location, the house was found locked from the inside and was opened with the help of a keymaker," the DCP said.

Inside the flat, the police found a man lying on the floor in a pool of blood with some inflicted injuries on his wrist. He was later identified by the cops as Kuldeep Tandon.

The deceased man's body was taken to AIIMS where it is currently kept in the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

During the investigation, the cops found a suicide note which was lying on the floor where the body was found. The deceased in his last note did not blame anyone for taking the extreme step. The couple has a son who works and resides in Noida.

On further inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased Tandon had been living with his wife in this flat for the past four months.

"Just a week back, his wife went to her relative’s house following a small quarrel between the couple. Since then, he had been living alone," the officer said. Probably, this prompted Tandon to die by suicide.

The police are awaiting the autopsy report to decide the further course of action and rule out any foul play in the matter.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)