Medicos’ protest at Jantar Mantar today seeking CPA

NEW DELHI: To further their agitation in demand of the Central Protection Act (CPA) for healthcare workers, Federation of Indian Medical Association (FAIMA) has given a call for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. The Indian Medical Association will also join the demonstration.

“The brutal rape and murder of a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College... has not only devastated the medical community but has also exposed the vulnerabilities faced by health professionals in India. Despite repeated demands, justice remains denied, and the long-awaited Central Healthcare Protection Act is yet to be enacted,” the association said.

“FAIMA will organise a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar to demand justice for the victim and to urge the government to swiftly implement the CPA, ensuring safety of health workers... is a plea for their protection,” the doctors’ association stated.