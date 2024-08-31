Minor boy rapes five-year-old girl in Delhi while parents were out at work

NEW DELHI: A 5-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 14-year-old boy residing in her neigbourhood at a time when the girl child was alone at her house in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area, an official said on Saturday.

The accused boy, who is a friend of the victim girl's brother, was apprehended and sent to an observation home.

Sharing details, DCP (south-west) Rohit Meena said a PCR call was received at Kapashera police station regarding the heinous crime committed with a 5-year-old girl by a 14-year-old boy.

Sensing the gravity of the matter, a police team was immediately dispatched to the spot where they met the parents of the victim child who narrated the entire matter.

"The parents, who are both labourers, were out on their work. Sensing this as an opportunity, the accused boy went to their house and allegedly raped their daughter," the DCP said.

The police took the girl child to a hospital where her medical examination was conducted. The victim was counseled in the presence of her parents.

Accordingly, based on their statement, the police registered an FIR under section 65 (2) (raping woman under 12 years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and apprehended the accused teen neighbour.

As per the latest NCRB data, Delhi topped the list in 2022 among all Union Territories by registering 1,512 incidents under the POCSO Act. Pertinent to mention here that there are 27 fast-track courts in the city to provide speedy justice to the victims.