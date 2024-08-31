New fraud in town: DTP card

NEW DELHI: Last month, an Army Colonel complained to the police of being duped of Rs 3.39 lakh when he clicked on an unknown link he had received through a message.

“The complainant, considering the link from Axis Bank, opened it, which took him to a login page resembling the web page of Axis Bank. Ultimately, he was cheated of Rs 3,39,011,” DCP (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

What made the case unique was that the accused decided to bypass the traditional banking channel. They did not use the Colonel’s duped money by transferring it into some bank account; rather, they withdrew the cash at petrol pumps using Drive Track Plus (DTP) cards.

A DTP is a fuel filling prepaid card mostly used by long route truck drivers, which makes the fleet management easy and convenient for the drivers.

The DCP said an Indian Army Colonel lodged a complaint on July 11 stating that he was duped by clicking a link sent to his phone.

The cops analysed the money trail and found that the cheated amount had been transferred to a DTP Card. The DTP card was registered in the name of Sakil Khan, an innocent man unaware that a prepaid card had been issued in his name, which is being misused by cyber fraudsters.

When cops enquired from the DTP company, they learned that Sakil’s ID had been accessed at Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh and Birbhum in West Bengal on different dates in June and July 2024.