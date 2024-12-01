Delhi HC seeks report on stocks of injection for rare genetic disorder

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court has directed the Centre and the Delhi government to file comprehensive reports on the availability and supply chain management of Antihemophilic Factor (AHF) injections, a critical treatment for persons with haemophilia, a rare genetic blood disorder.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, in an order issued on November 28, instructed both administrations to submit their reports within ten days, detailing the current stock levels of AHF injections and the supply chain system for hospitals under their jurisdiction.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for December 12.

“The respondents are directed to file status reports with respect to the stock of the AHF injections and the existing supply chain system for all the hospitals under their administration. The same be done within ten days,” the court ordered.

The directive came following a petition filed by several haemophilia patients who highlighted the high cost of treatment and frequent shortages of AHF injections in government hospitals. The petitioners argued that the inconsistency in supply puts their lives at risk, as it is essential to prevent excessive bleeding.