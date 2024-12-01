Delhi's AQI drops to below 300 after a month

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped below 300 for the first time on Sunday after a month as dry northwesterly winds and ample sunlight aided in the dispersion of pollutants.

The air quality in the national capital has oscillated between "very poor" (AQI between 301-400) and "severe" (over 400) categories for the past 32 days.

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 285 at 4 PM on Sunday, an improvement to the "poor" category.

The city's air quality was last recorded in the "poor" category on October 29, with an AQI of 268, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Saturday, the AQI was 346 in the "very poor" category.

The air quality slipped from "poor" to the "very poor" category on October 30 and stayed there for 15 consecutive days before deteriorating further into the "severe" category.

On Sunday, out of 38 monitoring stations in the capital, 11 recorded air quality in the "very poor" category, while the remaining 27 recorded it in the "poor" category, according to the Sameer app.

The CPCB classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as "good", between 51 and 100 as "satisfactory", between 101 and 200 as "moderate", between 201 and 300 as "poor", between 301 and 400 as "very poor", and over 400 as "severe".

The primary pollutant on Sunday was PM2.5, with levels recorded at 114 µg/m ³ at 6 PM.

These fine particles pose significant health risks as they can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.