Jamia Milia campus placement drive scores big, Rs 24.5 lakh highest offer

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) recently concluded the first phase of its 2024-25 campus placement drive with record-breaking offers, including the highest package of Rs 24.5 lakh per annum from Homecentre Landmark. Cisco followed closely with an offer of Rs 24 lakh.

Other notable offers included Rs 8 lakh from Optum, Rs 16 lakh from McKinley Rice, Rs 14 lakh from Zenon Analytics, Rs 11.89 lakh from Accenture, Rs 11.5 lakh from ICICI Bank, Rs 9 lakh from TCS, Rs 6.22 lakh from AtkinsRealis, and Rs 6 lakh from L&T.

Highlighting the success of the placements, Prof Rahela Farooqi, Honorary Director of the University Placement Cell, said, “The placements this year are a testament to the hard work of our students and the proactive efforts of the placement cell.”

Over 40 leading companies participated in this year’s placement drive, spanning technology, finance, consulting, and engineering sectors. Major recruiters included Cisco, Optum, Schneider Electric, Siemens, IBM India, HSBC Technology, Accenture, TCS, L&T, and AtkinsRealis.