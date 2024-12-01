JNU registered 151 sexual harassment complaints in seven years: RTI

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has recorded 151 sexual harassment complaints since 2017, the year its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) replaced the Gender Sensitization Committee Against Harassment (GSCASH), according to data obtained through an RTI application.

The university claims to have resolved nearly 98% of these complaints, with only three cases currently under investigation.

However, when asked about the nature of the complaints and the action taken against the accused, JNU refused to provide information, citing confidentiality.

The decision to dismantle GSCASH in 2017 has been a contentious issue, with the JNU Students’ Union and Teachers’ Association consistently demanding its reinstatement.