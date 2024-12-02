CM Atishi urges L-G to approve rehiring of bus marshals

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Atishi has written to the lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena requesting the immediate approval of a proposal to reinstate over 10,000 bus marshals in Delhi. She emphasised the critical role these marshals play in ensuring women’s safety in public transport and expressed concern over the delay in approving the proposal submitted on November 13.

In her letter, CM Atishi highlighted the challenges women faced before the deployment of bus marshals, recalling a time when harassment and predatory behaviour were daily realities for women commuting on Delhi buses.

She wrote, “Our mothers, sisters, and daughters felt unsafe, and stepping out for work, school, or college was a daunting task. This pain was felt in every household.”

She said that the Delhi government tackled this issue by deploying over 10,000 bus marshals, who worked diligently to ensure public safety.

According to CM Atishi, their efforts led to the apprehension of numerous miscreants, and for the first time, women began to feel secure while travelling. She noted, “These marshals became a beacon of hope, instilling confidence in women and assuring them that no anti-social element would trouble them.”