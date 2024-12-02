CM Atishi urges L-G to approve rehiring of bus marshals

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Atishi has written to the lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena requesting the immediate approval of a proposal to reinstate over 10,000 bus marshals in Delhi. She emphasised the critical role these marshals play in ensuring women’s safety in public transport and expressed concern over the delay in approving the proposal submitted on November 13.
In her letter, CM Atishi highlighted the challenges women faced before the deployment of bus marshals, recalling a time when harassment and predatory behaviour were daily realities for women commuting on Delhi buses.
She wrote, “Our mothers, sisters, and daughters felt unsafe, and stepping out for work, school, or college was a daunting task. This pain was felt in every household.”
She said that the Delhi government tackled this issue by deploying over 10,000 bus marshals, who worked diligently to ensure public safety.
According to CM Atishi, their efforts led to the apprehension of numerous miscreants, and for the first time, women began to feel secure while travelling. She noted, “These marshals became a beacon of hope, instilling confidence in women and assuring them that no anti-social element would trouble them.”
However, the letter expressed dismay over the subsequent actions of certain officers acting under the directives of the central government. CM Atishi pointed out that these officers conspired first to withhold the salaries of the marshals and then, on October 31, 2023, terminated their employment altogether.
Despite the Delhi government’s plea for strict action against these officers, CM Atishi stated, “Instead of being held accountable, these officers were rewarded with promotions.”
She added that the termination of bus marshals has not only deprived 10,000 families of their livelihoods but also compromised the safety of women travelling on buses. In her plea to the L-G, CM Atishi said, “Stripping these marshals of their jobs has weakened the safety net that empowered millions of women to travel fearlessly every day.”
The chief minister informed the L-G that the Delhi government had passed a proposal on November 13, 2024, to reappoint the marshals and had submitted it to his office. However, she expressed her frustration over the lack of response.