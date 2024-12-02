Heavy police deployment, traffic in Delhi-Noida border ahead of farmers protest

Several parts of Delhi and Noida witnessed severe traffic jams with long line of vehicles ahead of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march to Parliament on Monday. The protest march called by Sukhbir Khalifa led Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), along with other farmer organisations is being held to demand compensation and benefits related to agricultural reforms, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The demands include allocation of 10% developed plots for farmers displaced by land acquisition, implementation of new legal benefits, and the adoption of recommendations by a state committee for farmer welfare.

The Noida Police, expecting disruptions from the protest march, has beefed up security and conducted vehicle inspections after issuing comprehensive traffic advisories on Monday.

Visuals from the Chilla Border in Noida show long queues of vehicles stuck in traffic.

The traffic congestion comes after police held security checks on roads ahead of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march.