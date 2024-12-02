Holding to a past in the present

As we enter the Dhoomimal Gallery, sounds of melody and chaos reverberate. A soundtrack of mellow clinking of glasses and a soft murmur remind us of pre-Independence days, when Anglo-Indians and the Parsi community lived in Connaught Place (CP), sharing camaraderie over food and wine. Move a little further, and sounds from CP’s streets — from hawkers selling goods on pavements reminding of tehbazari (street vending) to a track playing ‘Delhi Metro Mein Aapka Swagat Hai’ present the evolving space that this complex had become post-2000s where Delhi Metro increased accessibility to the area to all its citizens.

The commotion on the streets echo the bargaining at CP’s movable markets in Palika Bazaar and the Janpath flea bazaar that sprung to life beside its glorious Emporiums and high-street stores. A track playing a live performance of the song ‘Muskurane’ by Arijit Singh is also heard; it reminds us of the CP now — a social, urban place with people thronging its new-age cafés, bars, and international retail stores. These are field recordings done over four months by sound artist Anandit Sachdev to encapsulate the essence of CP.

What has changed in its colonnaded verandas and what remains the same over the years? An ongoing exhibition ‘The Past Has A Home In The Future’ curated by head of arts organisation Jackfruit Research and Design, Annapurna Garimella, looks at the shifts and constants of CP through the works of those who have captured its spirit — photographers Pablo and Richard Bartholomew, Alkazi Foundation for the Arts, artist-designer Riten Mozumdar, Patua artist Anwar Chitrakar, fashion designer Dhruv Vaish, and legacy stores like Salwan Furnishing, and musical instrument shop Rikhi Ram, amongst others.

“The exhibition presents a synchronic and diachronic narrative of the place and people, especially through the story of the Dhoomimal Gallery,” says Garimella, adding that the display is an attempt to find “tenderness” in public space.