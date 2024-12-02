Police launch anti-drug campaign, vow to make city narcotics-free by 2027

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has launched a month-long pilot project aimed at making the capital completely drug-free within the next three years. Senior officers say that during this month, the focus will be on taking strict action against the drug traffickers while simultaneously appealing to all sections of society to raise awareness and reduce the demand for drugs.

The police have also decided to give suitable rewards to the public who share information. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastav said as part of its campaign against illegal drug traffickers and suppliers active in the capital, the Delhi Police is not only seizing illegal narcotics and arresting drug peddlers on a daily basis but also dismantling the network of active traffickers by confiscating their properties and initiating preventive detention proceedings under the PITNDPS Act.

The PIT-NDPS Act 1988 provides for the preventive detention of repeat offenders, which is termed an effective method in dealing with the drug menace. Once a preventive detention order is issued under the said act, the illegally acquired properties of the said person are liable for forfeiture.

Delhi has varied problems, and the infiltration of drugs and its abuse is of prime concern.

As per a joint survey conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and AIIMS, drug abuse is more prevalent in the Delhi-NCR region compared to the national average and to tackle the menace, the Delhi Police is leaving no stone unturned to put a plug to the problem.

Notably, the 9th state level committee meeting of NCORD was convened on November 20 at Delhi Secretariat under the chairmanship of Delhi’s Chief Secretary. Subsequently, a review meeting was held on November 26 at Raj Niwas under the chairmanship of the LG VK Saxena. “The purpose of this meeting was to review the decisions of the 9th State Level Committee and discuss strategic measures to eradicate drug trafficking and abuse in Delhi,” the Special CP said.