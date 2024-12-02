Streambox Media launches India’s first subscription TV with OTT suits

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Gadget Review - Dor TV

Dor TV is India’s first subscription TV service launched by Streambox Media. It integrates the latest TV tech with a comprehensive OTT suite powered by Dor OS. I tried the 43” Dor TV with access to 24+ essential OTT platforms, 300+ channels and a slick solar powered remote. The QLED TV is razor sharp with spectacular colours and 4K UHD resolution as well as Dolby Audio Sound with a nifty solar remote.

Dor TV support made it very easy to install and set up the TV and I only had a single sign-on eliminating the need to keep track of multiple accounts. At launch some of the platforms include Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioCinema, and there’s a wonderful companion app, which allows me to watch Dor TV content in up to 5 mobile devices. Available at flipkart.com

Rs 10,799

Oppo Find X8 Pro

Oppo’s upcoming Find X8 Pro is one to look out for with a top-notch hardware/software combo and incredible features out of the box. The X8 Pro sports a Mediatek Dimensity 9400 SOC for ultra-powerful and stable performance, along with a 5910mAh OPPO Silicon-carbon battery with 80W SuperVOOC and 50W AirVOOC charging. Features include a HyperTone Quad Main Camera System, 120Hz ProXDR display, Color OS 15, 16GB/512GB RAM and ROM, Gorilla Glass 7i and BT 5.4. Pre-order now at oppo.com

Rs 4.20 lakh