Streambox Media launches India’s first subscription TV with OTT suits

Gadget Review - Dor TV
Dor TV is India’s first subscription TV service launched by Streambox Media. It integrates the latest TV tech with a comprehensive OTT suite powered by Dor OS. I tried the 43” Dor TV with access to 24+ essential OTT platforms, 300+ channels and a slick solar powered remote. The QLED TV is razor sharp with spectacular colours and 4K UHD resolution as well as Dolby Audio Sound with a nifty solar remote.
Dor TV support made it very easy to install and set up the TV and I only had a single sign-on eliminating the need to keep track of multiple accounts. At launch some of the platforms include Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioCinema, and there’s a wonderful companion app, which allows me to watch Dor TV content in up to 5 mobile devices. Available at flipkart.com
Rs 10,799
Oppo Find X8 Pro
Oppo’s upcoming Find X8 Pro is one to look out for with a top-notch hardware/software combo and incredible features out of the box. The X8 Pro sports a Mediatek Dimensity 9400 SOC for ultra-powerful and stable performance, along with a 5910mAh OPPO Silicon-carbon battery with 80W SuperVOOC and 50W AirVOOC charging. Features include a HyperTone Quad Main Camera System, 120Hz ProXDR display, Color OS 15, 16GB/512GB RAM and ROM, Gorilla Glass 7i and BT 5.4. Pre-order now at oppo.com
Rs 4.20 lakh
Lightfoot EV
Lightfoot has a new, solar-powered electric cargo scooter with an awesome range of 37 miles (60 km) with a top speed of 20 mph (32 kph) allowing carriage of up to three large bags of groceries in weatherproof, lockable storage. The vehicle allows for up to two riders and comes with a 48V, 1.1kWh battery and 120W solar panels. rollingsunshine.com
Rs 9,555
Stoov Homey
Homey is a hot water bottle that’s wireless, electric, and heats on both sides, providing up to four hours of warmth. Using Infrared technology, and rechargeable batteries, Homey is the perfect device to gain extra warmth as well as reduce muscle aches and pains. The heat can be set in three settings ranging from 38°c to 58°c.
Rs 99,999
