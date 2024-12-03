'AAP ministers looking for safe seats': DPCC Chief Yadav

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday claimed that Kejriwal and AAP ministerial team have decided to desert their incumbent seats and are on a lookout for safer seats which shows that the party has accepted defeat even before the announcement of assembly polls.

Yadav claimed that the ground level feedback received by AAP seems depressing and Kejriwal has sensed his impending defeat, hence he has decided to move away from the incumbent New Delhi seat.

“Kejriwal was stunned by the public reaction and now he has realized that there are no other options, but to change his assembly seat. Kejriwal’s ‘padayatra’ was organized to explore a safer seat for him, but the public’s mood has put him in a dilemma,” Yadav claimed.

