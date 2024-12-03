Delhi air quality stays ‘poor’ for second consecutive day

NEW DELHI: Delhi experienced a much-needed break from hazardous air as its AQI remained in the “poor” category on Monday, recording a 24-hour average AQI of 280 at 4 pm.

This marked a slight improvement from Sunday’s reading of 285 and was the second consecutive day of AQI below 300, a threshold the city had struggled to breach for over a month.

The air quality deteriorated to “very poor” on October 30 and frequently fluctuated between the “very poor” and “severe” categories throughout November. Sunday’s improvement was attributed to dry northwesterly winds and ample sunlight.

Data from the city’s 38 monitoring stations revealed varied air quality levels. While 12 stations reported “very poor” air, 25 recorded “poor” levels, and one station recorded “satisfactory” results, according to the Sameer app. PM2.5 remained the dominant pollutant, with levels at 106 µg/m³ at 3 pm. These fine particles, capable of entering the bloodstream through the lungs, pose serious health risks.