Delhi Airport introduces special enclosures for flyers impacted by delays in flights

NEW DELHI: For the convenience of the passengers who have to go through the hassle of additional security check-in after deboarding from a plane due to bomb scares or harsh weather conditions, Delhi airport has set up temporary special enclosures for them.

The airport authorities said these special enclosures will allow passengers whose flights are delayed by more than three hours or cancelled to return to the terminal following a quicker and faster security check. This will cut down the time taken in deboarding and boarding again from about 2.5 hours to only a few minutes, they said.

These enclosures were located at the bus boarding gates and certain aerobridges at Terminal 3, the transfer area in Terminal 2, and the bus boarding gate in Terminal 1, they added.

As per estimates, at least 500 to 800 flights were delayed in the last three months following repeated bomb scares. Several passengers have been stranded over the past week due to foggy weather, leading to flight delays and cancellations.

In a statement, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said these enclosures, ranging from 250 to 450 sqm, will be able to hold between 55 and 120 passengers at a time.

“They are intended to facilitate security screening, allowing passengers to smoothly re-enter the terminal’s security hold area (SHA). DIAL is also working to provide essential amenities like toilets and vending machines within the enclosures, wherever feasible. The enclosures would only be utilised as a security processing area after which the passengers would enter the SHA, which will give the passengers access to all the facilities available there,” it said.