Delhi Minister Hussain reviews status of various works

NEW DELHI: Delhi Food & Supplies (F&S) Minister Imran Hussain on Monday reviewed the status of works under the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development (MLALAD) Scheme pertaining to AC-22 Ballimaran.

The minister deliberated and assessed the progress regarding various projects in Ballimaran.

The F&S minister informed that various development works, including Improvement and Development work by providing ready mix concrete (RMC) and drainage system to 95 roads and lanes, are being carried out in the Ballimaran assembly constituency under the MLALAD Scheme with an estimated cost of nearly Rs 11.5 crore.

Hussain also directed the MCD officials to dispose of the malba/debris on a regular basis for the convenience of residents. During the meeting, the minister stressed the need to maintain cleanliness and proper hygiene in the area because of the dense population and commercial activities.

The minister emphasised, “The drainage maintenance work should be executed on a priority basis to avoid littering on the road and to ensure disposal of filth in the area on a regular basis.”