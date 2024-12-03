Delhi police arrest three Kala Jatheri gang members accused in high-profile extortion bids

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested three associates of the Kala Jatheri gang, accused of firing outside property dealers’ offices in the national capital to extort money, officials said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Rohit Lather (31), a fire safety expert with no prior criminal record; Ritik Lather (19), a wrestling enthusiast; and Jugesh, alias Yogi (25), a rickshaw driver with a history of involvement in extortion and other crimes.

According to DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Kumar Singh, the gang was led by Aman Lather, alias Jony, who has been operating from the United States since February 2023.

“Aman Lather had reached the US through the illegal ‘donkey route.’ He was using the alias Jony to make extortion calls on behalf of the Kala Jatheri gang,” Singh said.

Police investigations revealed that Aman had met gangster Goldy Brar in the US, a close associate of notorious criminal Lawrence Bishnoi. Aman allegedly coordinated the gang’s operations remotely, using social media and encrypted communication to avoid detection. He also facilitated the procurement of weapons and even promised to help his associates reach the US using forged documents.