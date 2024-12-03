Delhi riots: Court convicts five of culpable homicide

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has convicted five men of culpable homicide and unlawful assembly in a 2020 northeast Delhi riots case, where a mob brutally killed Mohsin, a local resident.

The court, however, acquitted two accused, citing insufficient evidence. The judgment, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala, pertains to a case registered by the Dayalpur police station. The accused were charged with participating in a riotous mob that caused Mohsin’s death near the Peer Baba Mazar in Chand Bagh on February 25, 2020.

Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey, representing the Delhi Police, argued that the accused were active participants in the mob. The court’s 63-page verdict highlighted that the prosecution established beyond doubt that five of the accused - Arun, Aman Kashyap, Ashish, Pradeep Rai, and Devender Kumar - were part of the unlawful assembly responsible for the attack.

While convicting the five men under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon) and 304(1) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) read with section 149 (unlawful assembly), the court noted the lack of evidence directly linking them to the fatal head injuries inflicted on the victim.

Instead, their criminal liability was based on their collective participation in the unlawful assembly, the court said.