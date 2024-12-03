ED moves Delhi HC against Amanatullah Khan’s release in Waqf case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Delhi High Court, challenging a trial court’s order that declined to take cognisance of its supplementary chargesheet in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case.

The trial court had also ordered the immediate release of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan from judicial custody, citing the absence of requisite prosecution sanctions.

During the hearing, the Delhi High Court pressed the ED to clarify its stance on the predicate offence and the necessity of sanctions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

While fixing January 13 for a detailed hearing, the court refrained from issuing notices and directed the ED to present all relevant trial court orders related to the supplementary chargesheet.

The ED argued that the trial court prematurely released Khan without adequately considering the stringent bail provisions under PMLA, particularly Section 45.