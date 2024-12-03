'High threshold in political defamation cases': Delhi CM Atishi tells court in her defence

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, facing a defamation case, argued before a court on Monday that political defamation claims have a high threshold, as statements involving political parties are part of public discourse.

Represented by senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, the CM challenged the summons issued to her by a magisterial court based on a complaint by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor. Gupta contended that Kapoor was not personally defamed by Atishi’s comments, which were aimed at the BJP and not at him directly.

He argued that if the BJP was indeed defamed, the party, as an entity, would have the grounds to file a complaint, but individual members could not claim personal harm.