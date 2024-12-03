MCD schools to screen 'Chandu Champion', '12th Fail' to inspire young minds

NEW DELHI: In an effort to inspire young minds, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced an initiative to motivate students of Classes IV and V by screening inspirational Bollywood biopics during school hours.

Movies such as Chandu Champion, 12th Fail, and I Am Kalam will be showcased to instil a sense of determination and grit among the children.

“Municipal Corporation of Delhi is committed to innovation in terms of the all-round development of the students. Moving forward in this direction, the education department of the MCD has taken the initiative to show inspirational films to the students in its schools, which will inspire the students to get inspiration and set positive goals in their life and move forward,” the civic body said.