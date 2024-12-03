MCD schools to screen 'Chandu Champion', '12th Fail' to inspire young minds

NEW DELHI: In an effort to inspire young minds, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced an initiative to motivate students of Classes IV and V by screening inspirational Bollywood biopics during school hours.
Movies such as Chandu Champion, 12th Fail, and I Am Kalam will be showcased to instil a sense of determination and grit among the children.
“Municipal Corporation of Delhi is committed to innovation in terms of the all-round development of the students. Moving forward in this direction, the education department of the MCD has taken the initiative to show inspirational films to the students in its schools, which will inspire the students to get inspiration and set positive goals in their life and move forward,” the civic body said.
“The following films will be shown to the students of class 4 to 5 in the schools: Chandu Champion, Srikant Balla’s Inspirational Journey, Guthali Laddu, I am Kalam and 12th Fail. Apart from this, any other film can also be chosen, according to the interest of the students, which is inspirational,” it added.
The MCD said that motivational cartoon films can be screened for students from classes 1, 2 and 3.
“The education department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has directed all school in-charges in this regard to show motivational films to students class-wise using smart TVs or other audio-visual aids installed in their schools. The corporation has asked all teachers to help students understand the motivational message and moral values of the film so that students can imbibe that message and use it in their life journey,” the directions read.