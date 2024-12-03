Sisodia challenges ED chargesheet cognisance in Delhi liquor policy case

NEW DELHI: AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia approached the Delhi high court on Monday, challenging a trial court’s decision to take cognisance of the ED’s chargesheet in the alleged excise policy scam.

The plea, heard by Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, argued that the ED failed to secure mandatory sanction for Sisodia’s prosecution, as required by law. The bench has sought the ED’s response and scheduled the next hearing for December 20, coinciding with a similar petition filed by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Representing Sisodia, Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhri contended that the chargesheet, labeled as a supplementary prosecution complaint, violated established legal precedents due to the absence of sanction approval from competent authorities.