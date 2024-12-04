BJP forms committees to strategise on Delhi assembly election campaign

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections scheduled for February 2025, the Delhi BJP has set up 47 committees, comprising former and current leaders, sitting MPs, and former ministers, to shape the party’s election campaign.

The committees will focus on key areas, including manifesto preparation, outreach to women, youth, Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Poorvanchalis, and beneficiaries of central government schemes.

The BJP, which has not been in power in Delhi since 1998, faces a tough challenge after consecutive defeats to Congress in 1998, 2003, and 2008, and to AAP in 2015 and 2020. With the upcoming election, the saffron party is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to win.

In mid-November, the BJP formed its Election Steering Committee, which includes prominent members like Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Union minister Harshdeep Malhotra, BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Kailash Gahlot, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Vijender Gupta, Satish Upadhyay, Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj, and Praveen Khandelwal. Baijayant Panda, BJP’s national vice president, has been appointed as the election in-charge, with Atul Garg, MP from Ghaziabad, serving as co-incharge.

The state unit has also formed a 12-member manifesto committee, headed by former south Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, with members including Dr Harsh Vardhan, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Vijay Goel, Satish Upadhyay, Meenakshi Lekhi, and Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma. Additionally, the party has set up a Parivartan Yatra committee to manage its padyatra, which will commence soon.

An 11-member Aarop Patra committee (state chargesheet committee) has been constituted to target the AAP-led Delhi government. The committee, led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta, includes former MP Ramesh Bidhuri, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, RP Singh, former Delhi mayor Aarti Mehra, LoP in MCD Raja Iqbal Singh, and Kapil Mishra, among others. A senior Delhi BJP leader said, “The BJP is committed to serving the people.”