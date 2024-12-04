Man shot dead following dispute in Mangolpuri, Kejriwal calls out cops

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old man was shot dead in the wee hours of Tuesday in the Mangolpuri area by three men who fired at least half a dozen bullets at him. The deceased, identified as Pankaj was a resident of X block in Mangolpuri and worked at a garment factory.

DCP (Outer district) Sachin Sharma said they received information regarding a man being brought dead at a hospital following which a police team reached the hospital and enquired about the incident.

The probe revealed that Pankaj was gunned down in front of his nephew when the three assailants began firing indiscriminately towards the duo. The nephew ran but Pankaj succumbed to his injuries.

Based on the nephew’s statement, the police registered a case of murder against the accused. “The accused have been identified. Multiple teams are working to nab the accused. Suspicious persons are being rounded up to know about the whereabouts of the accused,” the DCP said.

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the Delhi Police for deteriorating law and order situation in the capital. “Last night, a man was shot dead in Mangolpuri. Day before yesterday three murders happened in Delhi. Delhiites must raise their voice against crime. The important thing is the safety of yourself and your family,” he wrote on X.

On Tuesday, the AAP chief met the grieving family of Manish, a young man who was brutally murdered by two boys in Shalimar Bagh area. “The situation has spiraled out of control—people are afraid to step out of their homes after sunset,” he said, vowing to stand with Delhiites and fight for their safety.

Kejriwal expressed serious concerns over the way the police is handling the case. “A major concern is that eyewitness Himanshu’s official statement has not been taken and that the statement recorded in Himanshu’s name is false. This clearly indicates that the police are trying to protect the culprits. It raises questions about whether the police are working under some external pressure or orders from higher authorities.”