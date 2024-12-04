Three of a family stabbed to death in Delhi’s Neb Sarai

NEW DELHI: Three members of the same family were stabbed to death at their residence in South Delhi's Neb Sarai area in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased individuals were identified as Rajesh (55), Komal (47), and their daughter Kavita (23).

According to officials, the police rushed to the spot after receiving the information on the incident around 5.30 a.m.

Their son found the bodies lying in the house after he returned from a morning walk, preliminary enquiries revealed.

The cops have cordoned off the entire area and the forensic teams are scanning the crime scene.

Meanwhile, strongly reacting over the incident former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal once slammed the BJP-ruled central government over the deteriorating law and order situation.