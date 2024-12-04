Three of a family stabbed to death in Delhi’s Neb Sarai

NEW DELHI: Three members of the same family were stabbed to death at their residence in South Delhi's Neb Sarai area in the early hours of Wednesday.
The deceased individuals were identified as Rajesh (55), Komal (47), and their daughter Kavita (23).
According to officials, the police rushed to the spot after receiving the information on the incident around 5.30 a.m.
Their son found the bodies lying in the house after he returned from a morning walk, preliminary enquiries revealed.
The cops have cordoned off the entire area and the forensic teams are scanning the crime scene.
Meanwhile, strongly reacting over the incident former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal once slammed the BJP-ruled central government over the deteriorating law and order situation.
"Three murders in the same house in Neb Sarai.... This is extremely painful and frightening. Every day Delhiites wake up to such frightening news" Kejriwal posted on X.
"Homes are being destroyed, innocent lives are being lost. Those who are responsible are silently watching it happen. Will the Central government keep quiet and watch the law and order situation in Delhi collapse? Will his party still say that crime is not an issue in Delhi?," the AAP convener questioned.
He also alleged that the criminals have been given a free hand in the city.