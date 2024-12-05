12-year-old schoolmate held in Class 6 student death case in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has apprehended a 12-year-old boy in the case of the death of his classmate at a private school in south-west Delhi, a senior police officer confirmed to TNIE.

A class 6 boy died on Tuesday morning after an argument over the brushing of the victim and the accused’s shoulders while walking led to a scuffle between the two inside the school. Following the clash, the boy collapsed and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

However, the initial enquiry and inspection of the body led the police to suspect the death was a result of a seizure.

“Some foam-type material was oozing out from his mouth when he was brought to the hospital,” the officer said, adding that doctors had verbally opined that the deceased boy might be having some “fits-related problem”.

However, the family alleged foul play, claiming that their child was beaten up by his classmate, which led to his sudden death.