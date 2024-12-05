12-year-old schoolmate held in Class 6 student death case in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has apprehended a 12-year-old boy in the case of the death of his classmate at a private school in south-west Delhi, a senior police officer confirmed to TNIE.
A class 6 boy died on Tuesday morning after an argument over the brushing of the victim and the accused’s shoulders while walking led to a scuffle between the two inside the school. Following the clash, the boy collapsed and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
However, the initial enquiry and inspection of the body led the police to suspect the death was a result of a seizure.
“Some foam-type material was oozing out from his mouth when he was brought to the hospital,” the officer said, adding that doctors had verbally opined that the deceased boy might be having some “fits-related problem”.
However, the family alleged foul play, claiming that their child was beaten up by his classmate, which led to his sudden death.
The police then initiated an inquiry and reached the school, where the teachers and some students were questioned.
According to the officer, the victim got into a scuffle with the accused boy, which was captured on a CCTV camera.
“Both of them could be seen holding each other’s throat. Probably they were choking each other, and one of them suddenly collapsed, who was then taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead,” the officer told TMS.
The police have registered an FIR for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and apprehended the accused boy, who, on being questioned, revealed the reason for the argument.
The officer maintained that further legal action will be taken only after they ascertain the exact cause of death for which they are awaiting the post-mortem report. Meanwhile, another officer said that the doctors who conducted the autopsy have prima facie opined that the child may have probably died due to asphyxiation.