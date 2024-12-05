Atishi govt adds 25 new stations to Delhi’s EV charging infrastructure

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated 25 new low-cost EV charging and swapping stations in Mayur Vihar on Wednesday.

Atishi said the new stations would give a boost to the city’s switch to cleaner mode of mobility, eventually aiding in reducing pollution.

“For the past 7-8 years, Delhi has been facing severe pollution problems, especially during October, November, and December when pollution levels spike. When the pollution crisis began, Arvind Kejriwal stated that while crop stubble burning outside Delhi might be a major factor during November-December, Delhi would take every possible step to combat pollution,” she stated.

“While many governments announce policies, they often fail to consider their implementation on the ground. However, under Arvind Kejriwal’s guidance, the Delhi government went a step further by not just subsidising EVs but also creating robust charging infrastructure to ensure the success of electric vehicles,” Atishi added.