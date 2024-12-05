Atishi govt adds 25 new stations to Delhi’s EV charging infrastructure

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated 25 new low-cost EV charging and swapping stations in Mayur Vihar on Wednesday.
Atishi said the new stations would give a boost to the city’s switch to cleaner mode of mobility, eventually aiding in reducing pollution.
“For the past 7-8 years, Delhi has been facing severe pollution problems, especially during October, November, and December when pollution levels spike. When the pollution crisis began, Arvind Kejriwal stated that while crop stubble burning outside Delhi might be a major factor during November-December, Delhi would take every possible step to combat pollution,” she stated.
“While many governments announce policies, they often fail to consider their implementation on the ground. However, under Arvind Kejriwal’s guidance, the Delhi government went a step further by not just subsidising EVs but also creating robust charging infrastructure to ensure the success of electric vehicles,” Atishi added.
The CM further said that the national capital was one of the first states to introduce an EV policy, offering subsidies, road tax exemptions, and the nation’s best charging infrastructure.
“Today, Delhi boasts over 2,400 charging points where EVs can be charged at the lowest rates in the country. This robust infrastructure is why 12% of all newly registered vehicles in Delhi are electric,” she said.
“We’ve also decided that all buses procured by the Delhi government will be electric. Delhi now has the second-largest electric bus fleet in the world, and soon, we’ll be at the top,” said the CM.
“These charging stations, which we are calling power banks, might appear small with just two power plugs, but they lay the foundation for a modern Delhi,” he said.