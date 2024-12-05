Cable theft disrupts Delhi Metro services on Blue line

NEW DELHI: Cables along the railway track of Delhi Metro in between two stations were stolen by unidentified miscreants on Thursday causing disruption of services on the Blue Line which connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) alerted the passengers through X and advised them to plan their journeys accordingly.

"There is a delay in services on the Blue Line due to a cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar. The inconvenience is regretted," the DMRC stated.

According to a DMRC officer, the cable theft issue on the Blue Line will be rectified only after the end of operational hours at night. This is because “access to track” will be necessary for up to three hours to identify the exact location of the theft and carry out necessary replacement work.

To inform passengers about the same, regular announcements were being made at the stations and inside the trains as well. The DMRC also posted the news on social media.

"As the trains will operate at restricted speed on the affected section during the day, there would be some delay in services. Passengers are requested to plan their journeys accordingly as the journey shall take some additional time," the officer said.

However, normal train services are available on the rest of the section of Blue Line.

Cable theft is a serious cause of concern for DMRC as the operations of Delhi Metro which is the most opted choice for the commuters to travel within the city gets delayed causing inconvenience to the people, especially in the peak hours