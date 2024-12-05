Collection of funds not crime: Delhi HC grants bail to three in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday observed that donations collected by the office bearers of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) cannot be classified as “proceeds of crime” under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The court emphasised that invoking the offence of money laundering requires proof that the funds were directly generated through criminal activities.

This observation was made while granting bail to three office bearers of PFI’s Delhi unit - Parvez Ahmed (President), Mohd Ilyas (General Secretary), and Abdul Muqeet (Office Secretary).

The trio was accused of generating funds for PFI activities, allegedly linked to the anti-CAA-NRC protests in 2020 and the Delhi riots.

Justice Jasmeet Singh clarified that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) can apply Section 3 of the PMLA only when the funds in question are demonstrably linked to prior criminal conduct.