Delhi HC rejects plea against Congress leader Sidhu’s cancer remedies

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s claims that certain remedies helped his wife in her battle against stage 4 cancer.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela stressed on the sanctity of freedom of speech, stating that Sidhu’s statements represented personal opinions rather than enforceable directives.

“He is expressing his views, not imposing them. Freedom of speech allows this. If you disagree, counter it with your own speech. We cannot infringe on these liberties,” remarked Chief Justice Manmohan.

The PIL sought the temporary removal of Sidhu’s posts on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Meta, alongside directions for a scientific investigation into his claims by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the All India Institute of Ayurveda.