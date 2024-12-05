Delhi Hospital achieves remission with CAR-T therapy

NEW DELHI: In a pioneering move, a city hospital has successfully used CAR-T Cell Therapy to achieve remission in a 56-year-old man with stage-4, rare, fast-growing lymphoma, after multiple treatment failures at other centres.

The patient, diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, had exhausted all standard treatments, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy, before turning to Medanta Medcity.

The hospital described the case as one of the “rarest of rare” scenarios, where five lines of therapy had failed to control the disease, which typically has a poor prognosis.

“In non-GCB DLBCL, treatment success is about 60-70%. In those who don’t respond, subsequent therapies work for fewer patients. This case is exceptional, where none of the five treatments worked,” the hospital said.

The patient, who had been suffering from severe vomiting, difficulty eating, and a lump in his stomach since 2022, was initially treated at other centres, but his disease continued to progress.

“This case highlights the adaptability of CAR-T Cell therapy for treating resistant lymphomas,” said Dr Naresh Trehan, MD, Medanta.