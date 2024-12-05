Delhi triple murder: Hatred for father, jealous of sister, chose anniversary date to kill parents

NEW DELHI: December 4, a day that should have been a celebration for Rajesh Kumar and his wife Komal on their 27th wedding anniversary, turned into a tragic nightmare for their family.

The couple’s 20-year-old son, Arjun, a second-year BA student at Delhi University, turned a long-held grudge into a deadly act by killing his parents and his elder sister, Kavita, in a cold-blooded murder. The date, chosen deliberately by Arjun, was meant to teach his family a final lesson.

To the outside world, the Kumar family seemed close-knit and harmonious. Rajesh, an ex-serviceman, his wife Komal, a homemaker, seemed to have it all. However, beneath the surface, Arjun harboured deep resentment. Describing the motive behind his actions, Arjun told police, “They loved only my sister, not me.”

Arjun, a trained boxer and Delhi State silver medalist, had always been overshadowed by his elder sister, Kavita, a brilliant student who excelled academically and earned her parents’ praise. In contrast, Arjun struggled in his studies, leading to a growing sense of neglect and frustration over the years. He had studied at Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan.

According to police sources, Arjun felt scorned by his parents, who he claimed favoured Kavita in all aspects of life. He was routinely scolded for his academic shortcomings and daily tasks, further fueling his anger. The turning point came after two incidents.

The first occurred when Arjun’s father publicly scolded and physically disciplined him in front of others, leaving him humiliated. The second, more severe blow, was learning that his father planned to transfer property to Kavita, further cementing his feelings of being sidelined.