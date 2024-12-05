Fine design

In a bold move towards redefining luxury and convenience, East Lifestyle has unveiled its much-anticipated Pret Collection 2024. Known for its signature blend of bespoke craftsmanship and timeless design, this new range brings ready-made luxury furniture to the forefront, offering an elevated experience for design lovers who crave quality without the long wait.

Kabir Bhasin, design head of East Lifestyle, shared his inspiration behind the collection, stating, “At East Lifestyle, we understand that luxury doesn’t always wait. With the Pret Collection 2024, we’ve curated pieces that embody our commitment to fine craftsmanship, but with the added convenience of being ready for our clients exactly when they need it.”

This new line is aimed at the modern consumer who desires luxury, durability, and style with the added benefit of immediacy. The Pret Collection stands as a sophisticated solution to the growing demand for ready-to-buy furniture, offering pieces that are thoughtfully designed to complement any space without the extensive lead times usually associated with bespoke furniture.

As Kabir puts it, “This collection strikes the perfect balance between accessibility and refinement, ensuring that our clients experience luxury without the wait.”