Jatav leader Pravesh Ratn quits BJP, joins AAP ahead of Delhi elections

NEW DELHI: Pravesh Ratn, a Jatav leader associated with BJP Yuva Morcha, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday.

While inducting him into the party, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia attributed Ratn’s decision to the tangible benefits the AAP government’s policies have brought to the Dalit community in areas such as education, healthcare, electricity, and water. Ratn has previously held key positions in the BJP and contested from the Patel Nagar Assembly constituency.

Sisodia officially welcomed Ratn into the AAP by presenting him with the party patka and cap. He expressed his delight over the transformative work led by the AAP government in the city.

Highlighting its impact beyond Delhi, extending to Punjab, Sisodia stated, “These initiatives have particularly uplifted the underprivileged sections of society, including the Jatav, SC, ST, Dalit communities, and backward classes.”

He further emphasised, “Families have seen significant improvements in education, healthcare, electricity, water, employment opportunities, and the dignity brought to their lives by Arvind Kejriwal’s visionary leadership.”

He also added that Ratn is joining the Aam Aadmi Party family. Manish Sisodia remarked, “He has been associated with the BJP for about 15-20 years, holding senior positions in the Pradesh Yuva Morcha, serving as a district secretary, and even contesting elections from the Patel Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituency on a BJP ticket.”