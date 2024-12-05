Jeet Thayil: Had I not been a poet, I’d have been a mess

"I was convinced there had been a break-up between poetry and me. Unwisely, I put this conviction into print, in the preface to a volume of collected poems…” Why did you send this ‘comeback’ notice after a personal tragedy?

This was published in a press release that accompanied this book. I thought it needed some explanation. I'd said, pretty categorically, that I would write no more books of poetry, yet here I was, with a new book. I think it's fair to say that you should not believe poets when they make predictions about their own work. Poetry has a way of returning or leaving without giving you much say in the matter.

Why is this collection called I'll Have it Here? What is ‘it’?

Everything.

Is there any inherent design, or an attempt to map continuity from one poem to the other or from one section to another in any way?

The book is divided into three sections. As Rahul Soni, the editor on this book, pointed out, each section moves from the macro to the micro, from the public to the private. I think that is an accurate assessment. Also, they were all written within a certain period of time, over four years or so. Towards the end of that process, once I realised it was a book, it began to take its own shape. This happens with novels as well. I think it happens with any kind of long-form writing. The book reveals its shape to you.

For the reader could you suggest some sort of pick – the five poems that could get the reader to start a conversation with the book. Is the order in which the poems appear in the book how you wanted it?

Yes, the order is very much how I wanted it. It isn't chronological: I placed the poems in a way that narrows the book and opens it up at the same time. Certainly, the last few poems are a narrowing-down and an opening-up. My advice to a first-time reader is to flip through the book until you find a poem that stops you, and keep going in that way, piecemeal, intuitively. For different readers, it will be different poems. There's a range of work in this book, short song-like poems and long digressive prose-influenced poems.