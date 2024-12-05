NGT issues notices as study flags thermal plants as ‘bigger polluters’ in Delhi

The CREA study estimates that thermal power plants in the NCR release 281 kilotons of sulfur dioxide (SO₂) annually, dwarfing the 17.8 kilotons emitted by stubble burning, despite the latter involving 8.9 million tons of crop residue.

Adding to the crisis, Delhi’s weather exacerbates pollution levels. The CREA report states, “Calm winds and plummeting temperatures trap dust, smoke, and pollutants, creating ‘cold air traps’ that prevent their dispersal. This phenomenon intensifies the already hazardous air quality.”

In its order, the NGT bench observed that the issue indicates possible violations of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

The tribunal’s intervention comes as pollution levels in Delhi and neighboring regions continue to peak, raising alarms over public health risks.