Padma Shri awardee Jitender Singh Shunty joins AAP ahead of Delhi elections

Shunty, the president of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Foundation, gained recognition for his humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal with Jitender Singh Shunty(Photo | X, Jitender Singh Shunty)
NEW DELHI: Padma Shri awardee and social worker Jitender Singh Shunty joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls slated for February next year.

Shunty, the president of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Foundation, gained recognition for his humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is also the founder of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal, an NGO known for cremating unclaimed bodies and performing post-cremation rites in accordance with Hindu and Sikh traditions.

Welcoming Shunty into the party, AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "We are honoured to have Jitender Singh Shunty join us.His dedication to social service aligns perfectly with AAP's commitment to serving the people of Delhi."

His entry into AAP comes shortly after the retirement of Delhi Assembly Speaker and Shahdara MLA Ram Niwas Goel from electoral politics.

Shunty is likely to contest from the Shahdara constituency, where he previously served as an MLA from the BJP in 2013.

