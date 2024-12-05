War of words between BJP, AAP over attack on former Punjab DyCM Badal

NEW DELHI: War of words erupted between the BJP and AAP over an attack on former Punjab deputy CM Sukhbir Badal as the former claimed a collapse of law and order in the state while the latter hailed the promptness of law enforcement agencies to foil the attempt of murder of the Akali leader.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj asked how the AAP government can provide security to the ordinary people if it cannot ensure the safety of a former deputy CM. AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, however, claimed that a major conspiracy is being plotted to defame Punjab and its people.

The BJP MP demanded that the AAP supremo should break his silence and be accountable to Punjabis across the country regarding the shooting bid on Badal in the Golden Temple premises.

While addressing the assembly, Kejriwal condemned the attempted attack on Badal, calling it a major tragedy that was averted thanks to the vigilance and swift action of the Punjab Police.