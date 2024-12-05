War of words between BJP, AAP over attack on former Punjab DyCM Badal
NEW DELHI: War of words erupted between the BJP and AAP over an attack on former Punjab deputy CM Sukhbir Badal as the former claimed a collapse of law and order in the state while the latter hailed the promptness of law enforcement agencies to foil the attempt of murder of the Akali leader.
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj asked how the AAP government can provide security to the ordinary people if it cannot ensure the safety of a former deputy CM. AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, however, claimed that a major conspiracy is being plotted to defame Punjab and its people.
The BJP MP demanded that the AAP supremo should break his silence and be accountable to Punjabis across the country regarding the shooting bid on Badal in the Golden Temple premises.
While addressing the assembly, Kejriwal condemned the attempted attack on Badal, calling it a major tragedy that was averted thanks to the vigilance and swift action of the Punjab Police.
“A big disaster was prevented because of the excellent work of the Punjab Police. I commend their alertness, which has set an example for the entire country on how to maintain law and order,” said Kejriwal.
He further warned of a larger conspiracy to defame Punjab and its people, stating that powerful forces are working to tarnish the state’s reputation. He also called on the BJP to wake up and work on Delhi’s law and order and prevent crimes as Punjab Police did.
The former Delhi CM said, “Behind this (shooting incident), there are very powerful forces involved that want to tarnish Punjab and its people.”
Kejriwal also criticised the BJP for selectively raising questions about law and order in Punjab while ignoring the same in Delhi.
“This morning, after the incident in Punjab, the BJP and its leaders, along with sections of the media, started criticising Punjab’s law and order situation. But in Delhi, where murders, shootouts, and gang violence are rampant, the BJP remains silent,” he remarked.