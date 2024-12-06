2020 riots: Delhi HC quashes one of two FIRs against AAP councillor Hussain

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has quashed an FIR against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, linked to 2020 Delhi riots, citing the existence of a prior FIR covering the same incident.

Justice Subramonium Prasad ruled that the chargesheet filed in the quashed FIR would be treated as a supplementary chargesheet in the earlier case, allowing the trial to proceed without prejudice to the victims.

The court noted that the second FIR, registered on February 27, 2020, detailed allegations of rioting and arson on the first floor of a building, while the first FIR, dated February 25, 2020, pertained to similar offences on the ground floor of the same building.

“A perusal of the two FIRs shows that the rioters first broke open the shutters of Pradeep Parking and set fire to vehicles parked there, and then proceeded to the first floor, where they destroyed goods prepared for a marriage ceremony. Both incidents are part of the same episode,” the court stated.