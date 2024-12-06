A taste of Odisha

Chor Bizarre in Daryaganj has long gained its name for being one of the first themed restaurants introducing Kashmiri cuisine in the capital since its inception in 1990.

While food enthusiasts have loved it for its finger-licking Kashmiri delicacies like Tabak Maaz, Kebab Kanti and Kashmiri Tarami, this year, it has caught the eye for hosting speciality pop-ups from across India. From bringing the street food of Old Delhi to kebabs from Nawabi cuisine, city folks are getting a taste of regional flavours. New on the list is the recently concluded Odia food pop-up hosted by actor-director Nandita Das.

She had collaborated with her friend Mona Lisa Bal, the Chairperson of KiiT International School in Bhubaneswar, and her “partner in crime” at whose home she had tasted the most “delicious” Odia meals to curate the menu that ranged from non-vegetarian recipes like Besara Maachha to vegetarian classics like Dahi Baingan and Kusala Saag.

The curation also had the involvement of brand chef of Chor Bizarre, Srinivas A.

Food and roots

A lively buzz and chatter filled the air with excitement as we entered the restaurant. The guest list was impressive – from actor Sharmila Tagore, and photographer Raghu Rai, to actor Gul Panag, all had come in for a taste of Odia cuisine, a rarity to find in Delhi. Without further adieu Nandita began the introduction to the food.

“I’ve always wondered why Odia food is not available anywhere except homes in Odisha,” she said. “When Chor Bizarre told me they were doing pop-ups from different states and wanted me to do an Odia one, I jumped at the opportunity. Little did I know it would be all consuming! But if I take up something, I like to go deep into it.”

For the Earth actor, food is a way to stay connected to her roots that may wither with time if not preserved. She recalls the good old days she used to spend in her artist father Jatin Das’ home in Baripada city, in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

“The food, fields, river, well, relatives, and all the fun we had as children are deeply embedded in my memory. My grandmother would take me to the Jagannath Mandir, which was five minutes away from our house. We would also go to the weekly haat and town market to have street food and visit extended family. My cousins and I would put together a variety programme at the end of our holiday. I was quite the ringleader back then, teaching plays, songs, and dances!” the 55-year-old shared.

However, when she took her son to Odisha this year and on previous trips, she saw that “so much has changed and become ‘modern’. Urbanisation has ruined a lot of the pristineness that I remember. But it was still wonderful to be at home and share with my son all those lovely stories of my childhood”.