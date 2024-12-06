AAP goes all out to woo women voters as Delhi elections approach

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi assembly elections approaching, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is intensifying its outreach to women voters through a micro-campaign strategy.
The party has set up 5,000 eight-member women’s groups, each tasked with organising meetings with small groups of around 10 women in different areas.
These groups will highlight AAP’s achievements and encourage women to compare Delhi’s progress under its government with BJP-ruled states. Subsequently, the feedback gathered by them will be conveyed to the senior AAP leaders for tailoring relevant issues.
As part of the campaign, AAP’s women’s wing is conducting small-scale meetings in all 70 constituencies.
These meetings are aimed at informing women about the various welfare schemes provided by the AAP-led Delhi government. These teams hold three-four meetings every day where benefits of work done by AAP government under the leadership of party convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, are explained to the women participants, including initiatives like free electricity, free water, and free bus travel.
AAP’s workers also emphasise the lack of similar facilities for women in BJP-ruled states.
AAP has historically enjoyed strong support from women voters in Delhi and the party is keen to retain this backing in the upcoming polls. Maintaining this support base is seen as crucial for replicating the success of the 2015 and 2020 Delhi assembly elections.
Workers are holding meetings in every colony, neighbourhood and street across Delhi to engage with women and explain the impact of AAP’s policies.
Gopal Rai, AAP’s Delhi State Convenor, said the Delhi government schemes have saved women between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 a month. “The government is soon planning to provide Rs 1,000 to women every month.”