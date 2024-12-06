AAP goes all out to woo women voters as Delhi elections approach

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi assembly elections approaching, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is intensifying its outreach to women voters through a micro-campaign strategy.

The party has set up 5,000 eight-member women’s groups, each tasked with organising meetings with small groups of around 10 women in different areas.

These groups will highlight AAP’s achievements and encourage women to compare Delhi’s progress under its government with BJP-ruled states. Subsequently, the feedback gathered by them will be conveyed to the senior AAP leaders for tailoring relevant issues.

As part of the campaign, AAP’s women’s wing is conducting small-scale meetings in all 70 constituencies.

These meetings are aimed at informing women about the various welfare schemes provided by the AAP-led Delhi government. These teams hold three-four meetings every day where benefits of work done by AAP government under the leadership of party convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, are explained to the women participants, including initiatives like free electricity, free water, and free bus travel.