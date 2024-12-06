Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel quits electoral politics

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker and AAP MLA from Shahdara, Ram Niwas Goel, announced his retirement from active electoral politics on Thursday, citing advancing age as the reason for his decision.

Goel, 76, informed AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in a letter, expressing gratitude for the respect shown by party legislators.

He also assured that he would continue to be part of the party and take on any responsibilities assigned to him.

In response to Goel’s announcement, Kejriwal tweeted, “Ram Niwas Goel’s decision to retire from electoral politics is an emotional moment for all of us. His guidance has been invaluable, both inside and outside the House, for many years. Due to his age and health, he had recently expressed his desire to step back from active politics. We respect his decision. Goel Sahab was, is, and will always be the guardian of our family.”